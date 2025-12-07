Ike and No. 11 Gonzaga host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (2-6) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-1) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -43.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (2-6) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-1)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -43.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Gonzaga faces North Florida after Graham Ike scored 28 points in Gonzaga’s 94-59 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 91.1 points and has outscored opponents by 25.0 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 0-3 away from home. North Florida is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gonzaga averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Adam Miller is averaging 9.7 points.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

