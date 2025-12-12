Idaho visits Utah State after Gayles’ 20-point game

Idaho Vandals (8-3) at Utah State Aggies (3-5) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (8-3) at Utah State Aggies (3-5)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Idaho after Aaliyah Gayles scored 20 points in Utah State’s 70-66 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Aggies are 2-1 on their home court. Utah State gives up 67.4 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Vandals are 2-2 in road games. Idaho leads the Big Sky with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 3.1.

Utah State makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Idaho averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gayles is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Aggies. Marina Asensio is averaging 9.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1%.

Hope Hassmann is averaging 13.8 points and four assists for the Vandals. Kyra Gardner is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

