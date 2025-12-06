Idaho visits South Dakota State after Sayler’s 20-point performance

Idaho Vandals (5-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-4) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits…

Idaho Vandals (5-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-4)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Idaho after Joe Sayler scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 75-62 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-0 in home games. South Dakota State is eighth in the Summit League scoring 72.0 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Vandals are 1-2 on the road. Idaho averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

South Dakota State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Idaho has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayler is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Jaden Jackson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jackson Rasmussen is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 10.6 points and 2.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.