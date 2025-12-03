Idaho Vandals to take on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks Wednesday

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-6) at Idaho Vandals (4-3) Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -9.5; over/under…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-6) at Idaho Vandals (4-3)

Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Idaho for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Vandals have gone 2-0 at home. Idaho has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-3 in road games. North Dakota is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Idaho allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolton Mitchell is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 assists. Jackson Rasmussen is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.6 points.

Greyson Uelmen is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Garrett Anderson is averaging 10.4 points.

