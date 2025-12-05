Idaho takes on South Dakota State following Brickner’s 26-point performance

Idaho Vandals (5-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-4) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits…

Idaho Vandals (5-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-4)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits South Dakota State after Isaiah Brickner scored 26 points in Idaho’s 90-58 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-0 in home games. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 5.9.

The Vandals have gone 1-2 away from home. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Seth Joba averaging 2.0.

South Dakota State scores 72.0 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 70.9 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Sayler averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Jaden Jackson is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.7 points.

Jack Payne is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Jackson Rasmussen is averaging 14.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

