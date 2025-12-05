Idaho State visits Trusty and Oral Roberts

Idaho State Bengals (5-2) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Idaho State Bengals (5-2) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Idaho State after Anna Trusty scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 92-89 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Oral Roberts is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bengals are 1-0 on the road. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 67.7 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

Oral Roberts averages 77.7 points, 22.6 more per game than the 55.1 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalei Oglesby is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Gentry Baldwin is averaging 8.8 points.

Tasia Jordan is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

