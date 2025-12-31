Idaho State hosts Johnson and Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (4-8) at Idaho State Bengals (7-6) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-8) at Idaho State Bengals (7-6)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Idaho State after Prophet Johnson scored 26 points in Sacramento State’s 100-88 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Bengals have gone 4-1 in home games. Idaho State is third in the Big Sky with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Connor Hollenbeck averaging 2.4.

The Hornets are 0-7 in road games. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

Idaho State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Idaho State has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 10.6 points. Caleb Van De Griend is shooting 60.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 16.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Hornets. Mikey Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.