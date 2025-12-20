Idaho State hosts Chappell and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (5-5, 0-1 Big West) at Idaho State Bengals (7-5) Pocatello, Idaho; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Davis Aggies (5-5, 0-1 Big West) at Idaho State Bengals (7-5)

Pocatello, Idaho; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Idaho State after Isaiah Chappell scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 79-78 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Bengals are 4-0 in home games. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 75.0 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-4 on the road. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West with 14.9 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 4.5.

Idaho State averages 75.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 75.7 UC Davis allows. UC Davis has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Van De Griend is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Nils Cooper is averaging 14.9 points and 1.9 steals.

