Idaho State hosts Chappell and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (5-5, 0-1 Big West) at Idaho State Bengals (7-5) Pocatello, Idaho; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UC Davis Aggies (5-5, 0-1 Big West) at Idaho State Bengals (7-5)

Pocatello, Idaho; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Idaho State after Isaiah Chappell scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 79-78 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Bengals are 4-0 on their home court. Idaho State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 1-4 in road games. UC Davis is fifth in the Big West giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Idaho State averages 75.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 75.7 UC Davis allows. UC Davis scores 7.3 more points per game (75.6) than Idaho State allows (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 11.1 points. Caleb Van De Griend is shooting 60.4% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Nils Cooper is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.