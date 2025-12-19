Live Radio
Idaho State earns 80-64 victory against Montana-Western

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 1:00 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 18 points in Idaho State’s 80-64 victory over Montana-Western on Thursday night.

Hollenbeck added six rebounds for the Bengals (7-5). Caleb Van De Griend added 17 points and six rebounds. Jamison Guerra had 14 points.

Emanuel Steward led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points. Montana-Western also got 14 points and two steals from David Young. Kyle Gruhler also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

