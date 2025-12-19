Idaho State earns 80-64 victory against Montana-Western

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 18 points in Idaho State’s 80-64 victory over Montana-Western on Thursday night. Hollenbeck…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 18 points in Idaho State’s 80-64 victory over Montana-Western on Thursday night.

Hollenbeck added six rebounds for the Bengals (7-5). Caleb Van De Griend added 17 points and six rebounds. Jamison Guerra had 14 points.

Emanuel Steward led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points. Montana-Western also got 14 points and two steals from David Young. Kyle Gruhler also had 12 points.

