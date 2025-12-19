Idaho State Bengals visit the Utah Valley Wolverines

Idaho State Bengals (6-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (7-3) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State travels…

Idaho State Bengals (6-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (7-3)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State travels to Utah Valley for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Wolverines have gone 4-1 in home games. Utah Valley is the top team in the WAC in team defense, allowing 55.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Bengals have gone 2-2 away from home. Idaho State scores 65.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Utah Valley scores 65.3 points, 8.2 more per game than the 57.1 Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Utah Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saige Gibb is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 5.3 points and 2.7 steals. Tessa Chaney is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.2 points.

Tasia Jordan is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

