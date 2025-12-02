Idaho hosts North Dakota for cross-conference game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-6) at Idaho Vandals (4-3) Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays Idaho…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-6) at Idaho Vandals (4-3)

Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays Idaho for a non-conference matchup.

The Vandals are 2-0 in home games. Idaho is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 80.1 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-3 away from home. North Dakota allows 77.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Idaho scores 80.1 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 77.9 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 74.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.7 Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolton Mitchell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Jackson Rasmussen is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.6 points.

Greyson Uelmen is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Garrett Anderson is averaging 10.4 points.

