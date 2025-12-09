Idaho faces Notre Dame following Mitchell’s 22-point game

Idaho Vandals (6-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays…

Idaho Vandals (6-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Notre Dame after Kolton Mitchell scored 22 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Fighting Irish are 5-0 in home games. Notre Dame has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vandals are 2-2 on the road. Idaho is fifth in the Big Sky with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Payne averaging 4.8.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 10.5 points. Markus Burton is shooting 48.9% and averaging 18.5 points.

Jackson Rasmussen is averaging 14.8 points for the Vandals. Mitchell is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.