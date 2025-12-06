Idaho defeats South Dakota State 84-81

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kolton Mitchell had 22 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against South Dakota State on Saturday. Mitchell…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kolton Mitchell had 22 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against South Dakota State on Saturday.

Mitchell shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Vandals (6-3). Jackson Rasmussen scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jack Payne shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jaden Jackson led the Jackrabbits (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Damon Wilkinson added 16 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State. Joe Sayler finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

