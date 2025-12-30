Hupstead scores 30, Texas Southern knocks off Huston-Tillotson 80-56

HOUSTON (AP) — Troy Hupstead scored 30 points as Texas Southern beat Huston-Tillotson 80-56 on Tuesday. Hupstead had 17 rebounds…

HOUSTON (AP) — Troy Hupstead scored 30 points as Texas Southern beat Huston-Tillotson 80-56 on Tuesday.

Hupstead had 17 rebounds for the Tigers (2-9). Oumar Koureissi scored 17 points while going 7 of 13 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Bryce Roberts shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Caleb Campbell led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Malkeyce Harris added eight points, seven rebounds and two steals for Huston-Tillotson. Cade Holzman also put up seven points and two blocks.

