Hunter’s 19 points help Central Arkansas knock off Little Rock 85-47

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter had 19 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-47 win over Little Rock on Wednesday night.

Hunter added four steals for the Bears (4-5). Ty Robinson added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Luke Moore finished with 11 points.

The Trojans (2-6) were led by Cameron Wallace, who recorded 19 points and nine rebounds. Caleb Pennyfeather added eight points, six rebounds and three blocks for Little Rock. Tracy Steele also recorded six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

