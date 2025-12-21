Hundley leads Evansville against Drake after 20-point game

Drake Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Drake after Trent Hundley scored 20 points in Evansville’s 83-78 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-3 in home games. Evansville allows 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Drake averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Evansville’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 6.8 more points per game (80.2) than Evansville gives up (73.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Turnbull is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Purple Aces. Leif Moeller is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Okku Federiko is averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jalen Quinn is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.