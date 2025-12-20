Huibregtse leads Bradley against Southern Illinois after 21-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-4, 1-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-4, 1-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Southern Illinois after Alex Huibregtse scored 21 points in Bradley’s 108-99 overtime win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves are 5-1 in home games. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 3.8.

The Salukis have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bradley scores 78.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 73.6 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Salukis face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huibregtse averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jaquan Johnson is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Quel’Ron House is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.