Hugley’s 25 points lead Duquesne past Stony Brook 84-75

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley’s 25 points helped Duquesne defeat Stony Brook 84-75 on Saturday.

Hugley added five rebounds for the Dukes (6-3). Jimmie Williams added 17 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Jakub Necas finished with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Richard Goods led the way for the Seawolves (6-3) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Erik Pratt added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for Stony Brook. Rob Brown III finished with 12 points and two steals.

Duquesne took the lead for good with 10:47 to go in the first half. The score was 40-28 at halftime, with Hugley racking up 14 points. Duquesne was outscored by Stony Brook in the second half by three points, with Hugley scoring a team-high 11 points after intermission.

