Hughes, Davis lead Cal State Northridge past Fresno State, 89-87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. led Cal State Northridge with 25 points and Josiah Davis hit a straight-away 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining as the Matadors took down Fresno State 89-87 on Wednesday night.

Hughes added three steals for the Matadors (5-5). Josh O’Garro scored 23 points and added 11 rebounds. Davius Loury shot 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (6-5) were led by Zaon Collins, who recorded 24 points and two steals. DeShawn Gory added 19 points for Fresno State. Jake Heidbreder also had 15 points and two steals.

Hughes scored 14 points in the first half for Cal State Northridge, who led 47-37 at the break. O’Garro scored 12 second-half points.

