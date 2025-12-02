Hubbard scores 15 in Abilene Christian’s 71-63 victory against Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard had 15 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-63 win over Pepperdine on Tuesday. Hubbard shot…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard had 15 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-63 win over Pepperdine on Tuesday.

Hubbard shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (6-3). Yaniel Rivera shot 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Rich Smith shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Styles Phipps finished with 19 points and four assists for the Waves (3-6). Aaron Clark added 11 points and five assists for Pepperdine.

Abilene Christian took the lead with 12:32 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Cbo Newton led their team in scoring with six points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-28 at the break. Hubbard’s 15-point second half helped Abilene Christian finish off the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

