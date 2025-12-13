Hubbard and Milwaukee host Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (6-4) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces…

Indiana State Sycamores (6-4) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Indiana State after Seth Hubbard scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 74-72 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Milwaukee gives up 83.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Sycamores are 1-3 on the road. Indiana State ranks seventh in the MVC giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Milwaukee scores 81.0 points, 11.9 more per game than the 69.1 Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 62.7%.

Ian Scott is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 11.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.

