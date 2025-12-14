Hubbard and Milwaukee host Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (6-4) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Indiana State Sycamores (6-4) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Indiana State after Seth Hubbard scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 74-72 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Milwaukee has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sycamores have gone 1-3 away from home. Indiana State scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Milwaukee makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Indiana State averages 75.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 83.0 Milwaukee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Panthers. Amar Augillard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Camp Wagner is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 11.9 points. Ian Scott is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

