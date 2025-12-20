Howard wins 67-66 over UNC Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 18 points as Howard beat UNC Wilmington 67-66 on Saturday. Harris had 11…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 18 points as Howard beat UNC Wilmington 67-66 on Saturday.

Harris had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Bison (9-5). Cam Gillus added 16 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Cedric Taylor III went 6 of 15 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds and six assists.

Patrick Wessler led the Seahawks (10-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Christian May added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for UNC Wilmington. The loss broke the Seahawks’ nine-game winning streak.

Howard went into the half ahead of UNC Wilmington 38-27, and used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 47-33 with 15:10 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

