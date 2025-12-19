Howard visits UNC Wilmington following Hodge’s 28-point showing

Howard Bison (8-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts…

Howard Bison (8-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Howard after Nolan Hodge scored 28 points in UNC Wilmington’s 73-70 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Seahawks are 7-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 37.6 boards. Patrick Wessler leads the Seahawks with 8.3 rebounds.

The Bison are 1-3 on the road. Howard is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Wilmington averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Howard gives up. Howard has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is averaging 16.3 points for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harris is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.