Howard visits UNC Wilmington following Hodge’s 28-point game

Howard Bison (8-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -14.5;…

Howard Bison (8-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Howard after Nolan Hodge scored 28 points in UNC Wilmington’s 73-70 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Seahawks are 7-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is the CAA leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Wessler averaging 3.5.

The Bison are 1-3 on the road. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 6.9.

UNC Wilmington averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UNC Wilmington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Seahawks. Hodge is averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

Harris is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bison. Cam Gillus is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.