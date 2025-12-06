Howard visits Old Dominion following Stewart’s 23-point outing

Howard Bison (7-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Old Dominion…

Howard Bison (7-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Old Dominion after Zoe Stewart scored 23 points in Howard’s 72-69 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Monarchs have gone 4-1 at home. Old Dominion has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bison are 4-3 on the road. Howard ranks third in the MEAC shooting 29.1% from 3-point range.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 32.5% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 28.6% and averaging 10.8 points for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Destiny Bynum Johnson is shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 5.6 points. Zennia Thomas is averaging 16 points and 7.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.