Howard takes on Saint Bonaventure, aims for 5th straight home win

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-1 A-10) at Howard Bison (9-5) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Saint…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-1 A-10) at Howard Bison (9-5)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Saint Bonaventure trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Bison have gone 3-0 at home. Howard is 9-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies have gone 4-2 away from home. Saint Bonaventure is eighth in the A-10 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaliyah Parker averaging 1.6.

Howard scores 64.1 points, 5.8 more per game than the 58.3 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zennia Thomas is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bison. Zoe Stewart is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Laycee Drake is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bonnies. Elyse MacDonough is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.