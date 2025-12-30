Howard leads McNeese against Houston Christian after 20-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (8-4, 2-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-6, 2-1 Southland) Houston; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese…

McNeese Cowgirls (8-4, 2-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-6, 2-1 Southland)

Houston; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on Houston Christian after Dakota Howard scored 20 points in McNeese’s 74-53 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 3-0 at home. Houston Christian is sixth in the Southland scoring 67.3 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Cowgirls are 2-1 in Southland play. McNeese scores 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Houston Christian averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Houston Christian gives up.

The Huskies and Cowgirls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelyne Davis is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 5.3 points. Grace Booth is shooting 53.4% and averaging 13.0 points.

Howard is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

