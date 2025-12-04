Howard hosts Fairfield following Thomas’ 24-point outing

Fairfield Stags (4-2) at Howard Bison (6-3) Washington; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Fairfield after Zennia Thomas…

Fairfield Stags (4-2) at Howard Bison (6-3)

Washington; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Fairfield after Zennia Thomas scored 24 points in Howard’s 78-62 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Bison have gone 2-0 at home. Howard ranks fourth in the MEAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 3.0.

The Stags are 1-1 in road games. Fairfield leads college basketball averaging 12.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.7% from deep. Christina Pham leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

Howard is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield scores 15.8 more points per game (77.0) than Howard allows (61.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 16.2 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bison. Zoe Stewart is averaging 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 45.7%.

Pham is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 10 points. Meghan Andersen is averaging 18.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

