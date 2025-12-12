Howard faces Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (6-3) vs. Howard Bison (7-5) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Howard square off…

Hampton Lady Pirates (6-3) vs. Howard Bison (7-5)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Howard square off at CareFirst Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Bison have a 7-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Howard is third in the MEAC with 11.2 assists per game led by April Edwards averaging 2.0.

The Lady Pirates are 6-3 in non-conference play. Hampton is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Howard is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Howard has given up to its opponents (40.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zennia Thomas is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bison. Zoe Stewart is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 12.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Lady Pirates. Kayla Lezama is averaging 11.8 points.

