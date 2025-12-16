Howard Bison take on the Drexel Dragons, look for 4th straight win

Howard Bison (7-5) at Drexel Dragons (4-6) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -6.5; over/under is 138.5…

Howard Bison (7-5) at Drexel Dragons (4-6)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Drexel.

The Dragons are 3-1 on their home court. Drexel averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bison have gone 0-3 away from home. Howard is the best team in the MEAC allowing just 71.5 points per game while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Drexel averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Kevon Vanderhorst is shooting 47.6% and averaging 9.8 points.

Alex Cotton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Bryce Harris is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

