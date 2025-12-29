Howard Bison face the Northwestern Wildcats, look for 6th straight win

Howard Bison (9-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard will…

Howard Bison (9-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Northwestern.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 at home. Northwestern has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bison have gone 2-3 away from home. Howard has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northwestern averages 80.6 points, 9.9 more per game than the 70.7 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is averaging 21.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Arrinten Page is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harris is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

