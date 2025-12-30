Howard Bison face the Northwestern Wildcats, look for 6th straight win

Howard Bison (9-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Howard Bison (9-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Northwestern.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 at home. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 18.4 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 5.5.

The Bison are 2-3 in road games. Howard leads the MEAC with 14.8 assists. Cam Gillus leads the Bison with 4.0.

Northwestern makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Howard scores 5.4 more points per game (75.6) than Northwestern allows (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 21.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Arrinten Page is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Alex Cotton is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.3 points. Bryce Harris is averaging 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

