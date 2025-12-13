Howard Bison face the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (5-5) vs. Howard Bison (6-5) Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -3.5; over/under is 141.5…

Hampton Pirates (5-5) vs. Howard Bison (6-5)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Hampton at CareFirst Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Bison are 6-5 in non-conference play. Howard ranks fourth in the MEAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 4.0.

The Pirates are 5-5 in non-conference play. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Howard’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 74.8 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.8 Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gillus is averaging 10.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bison. Harris is averaging 20.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Michael Eley is averaging 11.3 points for the Pirates. Daniel Johnson is averaging 11 points.

