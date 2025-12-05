Houston Christian visits New Orleans following Cope’s 21-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (4-4) at New Orleans Privateers (3-6) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-4) at New Orleans Privateers (3-6)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Houston Christian after TJ Cope scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 86-70 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Privateers play their first home game after going 3-6 to begin the season. New Orleans leads the Southland with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by MJ Thomas averaging 4.3.

The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Houston Christian is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

New Orleans averages 76.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 71.5 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 71.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 80.8 New Orleans gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson is shooting 37.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Trent Johnson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Kylin Green is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.