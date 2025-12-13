Houston Christian plays SE Louisiana in conference matchup

SE Louisiana Lions (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-4, 1-0 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SE Louisiana Lions (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-4, 1-0 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces SE Louisiana in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Huskies are 3-0 on their home court. Houston Christian is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Houston Christian averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 64.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 72.0 Houston Christian allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylin Green is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.6%.

Seth Jones-Crump is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging eight points and 1.9 steals. Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.