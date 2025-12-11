Houston Christian hosts SE Louisiana following Collins’ 23-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (2-5, 1-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (3-4, 1-0 Southland) Houston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-5, 1-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (3-4, 1-0 Southland)

Houston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays Houston Christian after Aliyah Collins scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 69-52 loss to the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 in home games. Houston Christian ranks seventh in the Southland with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Booth averaging 6.3.

The Lions have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Houston Christian is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.7% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booth is shooting 54.9% and averaging 14.4 points for the Huskies. Madelyne Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Lihi Azouri is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.6 points. Collins is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

