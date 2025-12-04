Houston Christian faces South Florida on 3-game win streak

Houston Christian Huskies (3-3, 1-0 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (5-4) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston…

Houston Christian Huskies (3-3, 1-0 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (5-4)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against South Florida.

The Bulls have gone 4-1 at home. South Florida is seventh in the AAC scoring 68.9 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Huskies are 1-3 in road games. Houston Christian scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

South Florida’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Davidson is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bulls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 9.7 points.

Grace Booth is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

