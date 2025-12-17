Houge scores 18 as Oakland downs Northern Kentucky 82-77

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Michael Houge scored 18 points as Oakland beat Northern Kentucky 82-77 on Wednesday night. Houge…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Michael Houge scored 18 points as Oakland beat Northern Kentucky 82-77 on Wednesday night.

Houge had eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Brody Robinson added 16 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and had six assists. Isaac Garrett finished with 15 points.

Kael Robinson led the Norse (9-4, 1-2), finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Northern Kentucky also got 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists from LJ Wells. Tae Dozier also had 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

