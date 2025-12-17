Hornseth and Campbell put up 15 points each, Northern Iowa knocks off UIC 60-54

CHICAGO (AP) — Will Hornseth and Trey Campbell scored 15 points apiece as Northern Iowa beat UIC 60-54 on Wednesday.…

Hornseth also contributed five rebounds for the Panthers (9-2, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Leon Bond III had 10 points.

Rashund Washington Jr. led the Flames (4-7, 0-2), finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. UIC also got 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Mekhi Lowery. Ahmad Henderson II also had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 27-23. Hornseth scored 13 second-half points and Northern Iowa secured the victory after a second half that featured nine lead changes.

