Hopkins leads UT Martin against Tennessee State after 21-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5;…

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Tennessee State after AJ Hopkins scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 96-52 victory against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Tennessee State ranks second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 37.8 rebounds. Jalen Pitre leads the Tigers with 7.1 boards.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 on the road. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Andrija Bukumirovic averaging 9.1.

Tennessee State makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). UT Martin averages 75.9 points per game, 0.8 more than the 75.1 Tennessee State gives up.

The Tigers and Skyhawks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Harper II averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Aaron Nkrumah is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.6 points.

Bukumirovic is averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

