Honor Huff scores 24 points for West Virginia in 90-58 win over Little Rock

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 24 points behind eight 3-pointers, and Treysen Eaglestaff added 23 for West Virginia in a 90-58 win over Little Rock on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers (8-2) pulled away on a 19-2 run that lasted almost six minutes. Huff shot 8 of 13 from the field and 8 of 11 from 3-point range. He became the nation’s leader in 3-point field goals made in the second half, one short of tying the school record.

West Virginia shot 56% (33 of 59) from the field and an even 50% (15 of 30) from behind the arc.

A 23-point performance from Cameron Wallace led Little Rock (2-8) in scoring. Jonathan Lawson also added 11.

The game marked Ross Hodges’ 200th career win, having previously coached at North Texas for eight seasons before joining the Mountaineers in the offseason.

Up next

West Virginia will travel to Cleveland to play Ohio State in the Cleveland Hoops Shootout on Dec. 13.

Little Rock goes on the road to play Morehead State on Dec. 16.

