Holy Cross visits Bucknell after Coskun’s 33-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) at Bucknell Bison (4-7)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Holy Cross after Tuana Coskun scored 33 points in Bucknell’s 102-26 victory against the Gwynedd Mercy Griffins.

The Bison are 3-2 in home games. Bucknell ranks ninth in the Patriot in rebounding with 26.6 rebounds. Isabella Casey leads the Bison with 4.4 boards.

The Crusaders are 2-4 on the road. Holy Cross is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bucknell averages 56.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 62.5 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Crusaders match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 11.6 points. Coskun is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Meg Cahalan is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Crusaders. Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 8.7 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 57.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

