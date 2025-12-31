Holy Cross takes on Bucknell in conference matchup

Bucknell Bison (3-10) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-8) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under…

Bucknell Bison (3-10) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-8)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Achile Spadone and Bucknell take on Tyler Boston and Holy Cross on Wednesday.

The Crusaders have gone 3-2 in home games. Holy Cross allows 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Bison are 2-4 on the road. Bucknell has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

Holy Cross’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Crusaders. Gabe Warren is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Quin Berger averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Amon Dorries is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.