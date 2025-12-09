Holy Cross secures 69-47 win against Regis (MA)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gabe Warren’s 16 points helped Holy Cross defeat Regis (MA) 69-47 on Tuesday. Warren added six…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gabe Warren’s 16 points helped Holy Cross defeat Regis (MA) 69-47 on Tuesday.

Warren added six rebounds for the Crusaders (5-6). Will Aljancic scored 14 points. DeAndre Williams finished 4 of 7 from the field for 10 points.

The Pride were led in scoring by Rob Elliott, who finished with 15 points. Aamyr Sullivan added 13 points, four assists and two steals for Regis (MA).

Holy Cross took the lead with 4:09 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Warren led the team in scoring with nine points in the first half to go up 26-15 at the break. Holy Cross pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 17 points. They outscored Regis (MA) by 11 points in the final half, as Aljancic led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

