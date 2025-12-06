Holy Cross plays Bryant on 4-game road skid

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-2) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-2)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will look to end its four-game road slide when the Crusaders visit Bryant.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Bryant is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crusaders are 1-4 on the road. Holy Cross ranks third in the Patriot with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 8.8.

Bryant makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Holy Cross has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nia Scott is averaging 12.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 53.6%.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Meg Cahalan is averaging 17.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.