Holy Cross faces Fordham on 5-game road skid

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-6) at Fordham Rams (6-3) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-6) at Fordham Rams (6-3)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will aim to break its five-game road skid when the Crusaders take on Fordham.

The Rams have gone 4-1 at home. Fordham is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crusaders are 0-5 on the road. Holy Cross is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Fordham’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Dejour Reaves is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.3 points.

Joe Nugent is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 12.5 points. Tyler Boston is averaging 14.2 points and 3.4 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

