Holman and the Little Rock Trojans take on conference foe Morehead State

Little Rock Trojans (2-7) at Morehead State Eagles (4-6)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Holman and Little Rock visit Laura Toffali and Morehead State in OVC action.

The Eagles are 2-2 in home games. Morehead State averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Trojans have gone 0-4 away from home. Little Rock is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Morehead State averages 64.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 66.7 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Trojans match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dike is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Anja Ekstrom is averaging 7.2 points.

Holman is averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 7.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.