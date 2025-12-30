Hollenbeck and Marshall host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 4…

Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Georgia State after Caleb Hollenbeck scored 25 points in Marshall’s 102-52 victory over the WVU Tech Golden Bears.

The Thundering Herd are 6-1 in home games. Marshall ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Panthers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Georgia State is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marshall makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Georgia State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Otshudi is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Joah Chappelle is averaging eight points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.